CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– The Camden Police Department is seeking help locating a missing teen, 15-year-old Madalyn Greenwood. Greenwood is described as a black female with black, red, and brown braids.

Photo courtesy of the Camden Police Department

Greenwood was last seen on January 1, 2024, wearing a red hoodie, light-colored jeans, and Nike flip-flops. If you have any information on Greenwood’s whereabouts, you can contact authorities at 870-836-5755.