STRONG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union County Sheriff’s Department is currently trying to locate 15-year-old Hunter Lain Abernathy. The juvenile was reported to have ran away from his home in Strong, Arkansas on June 22, 2022.

Hunter is described as having dark hair with hazel eyes and weighing in between 140-150 pounds. Hunter is also connected to Ashley County.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hunter Lain Abernathy, contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (870)-864-1990.