MISSING PERSON: El Dorado Police need help finding a missing woman

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s been almost a week since an El Dorado woman was last seen and there is still no sign where she might be. The family has reason to believe that this missing person case should not be taken lightly.

“I’ve been looking at my phone everyday. Hoping she’ll call wherever she’s at,” her mother, Laquita Williams said.

Fear has set in for the family of 22-year-old Iesha Jackson. She was last seen at her home Wednesday night when she was dropped off by a family member after returning from out of town.

“She wasn’t sad in any kind of way,” Williams said. “She was happy like a normal kid.”

According to El Dorado Police, Jackson lives alone in a home off of East Main Street. Her front door was found cracked open with her phone still inside the house.

That detail alone scares the family especially since it’s not the first she’s been a victim of violence.

“She has also informed us that this house has been broken into two times in one week,” her grandmother said.

According to police, a report was made on the incidents.

“When she came home one day she did call me and say that her home was broken into. The second day she was here she was telling me about how somebody barged in on her while she was there,” Williams said. “By the time she told them to leave. She told me they wouldn’t. They called the police and that’s when they wanted to run.”

Detective Harwell says detectives have investigated leads but nothing has shown up to be substantial.

If you have any information that would be helpful to police, you are urged to call Detective Harwell at (870) 881-4810. You can also contact El Dorado Police dispatch at (870) 863-4141.

She is a 22-year-old, black woman, 4 foot 11 inches tall, and weighs approximately 135 pounds. Jackson has brown eyes and black hair.

