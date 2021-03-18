MISSING PERSON: El Dorado Police are search for missing woman

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — El Dorado Police are looking for a missing woman.

Courtesy: El Dorado Police Department

According to police, investigators are asking the public to help them find Audrey Denise Harris, 64.

Police say a family member reported to them Harris was last seen around noon on March 14, when she was giving someone a ride to an unknown man near the area of Hawthorne and Norsworthy Streets.

Police say Harris’ mother was unable to give a description of what she was wearing, but says she was driving a 1999 White Lincoln Town Car, license plate: Disabled 118600.

If you have seen Harris or her car, you are asked to call Lt. Jarod Primm with the El Dorado Police Department at (870) 881-4810 or Crime Stoppers at (870) 863-INFO (4636).