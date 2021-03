ASHLEY COUNTY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ashley County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is asking for help to find a missing teenager.

According to ACSO, Bethany Burton, 15, was last seen in Pine Bluff with Robert Dunnican, 19.

Deputies say Burton was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray leggings, gray shoes and carrying a rainbow backpack.

If you have any information that will help in their search you are asked to get in touch with deputies at 870-853-2040.