Missing/endangered child alert

Sherwood, Arkansas (02/24/20)– Kylie Dickerson, age 13, of Sherwood, Ark. has been reported missing by a family member.

The Sherwood Police Department is currently the lead law enforcement agency handling the investigation.

The teenager was last seen in Sherwood about 10 P.M., Friday (February 21, 2020).

Kylie Dickerson

She was last known to be wearing a dark gray/black hoodie and black slip-on shoes.

Kylie is described as a white female, 5’5” tall, weighing 100 pounds, and has short brown hair.

Anyone who may have information about Kylie Dickerson, or who may have seen her since Friday night, is asked to contact the Sherwood Police Department at (501) 835-1425.

