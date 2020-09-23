MHS: Students grades 10-12 to temporarily transition to virtual learning

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — According to Magnolia High School, students in grades 10-12 will be transitioning to Virtual Learning for the remainder of the week.

Beginning on Wednesday, September 23, through Friday, September 25, Magnolia High School students in grades 10-12 only will switch to virtual instruction.

Students should follow the Digital Learning Guide that has been emailed to them.

The guide is also available to be viewed on the schools website.

According to the school, this is a measure of extreme caution in response to three positive Covid-19 cases.

The school says several students have also been quarantined due to close contact to positive cases or for exhibiting symptoms.

During this closure, all classrooms will be disinfected in preparation for the students to return to school on Monday, Sept. 28.