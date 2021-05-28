Mental health awareness & stop the violence rally scheduled for Saturday at the Old City Park

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 5/28/21 — It’s still Mental Health Awareness Month and one man in Union County is planning an event tomorrow to spread resources.

“You can’t press mental health enough because there needs to be more recognition that this goes on in the world,” Samuel Hux said.

Hux is on a mission to spread the word about mental health. He suffers from anxiety, depression and PTSD and has attempted to commit suicide three times.

“It’s been a long road. I have to take one day at a time. It’s very rough but ‘m fighting through it everyday,” he said.

Hux said he searched for help in El Dorado but had a difficult time finding where to go.

That’s why he’s planning an event scheduled for May 29. He hopes those who have issues with their own mental health will come and share what helped them overcome.

“We’re trying to bring unity to the community,” he said.

Hux is joining forces with Sharon Davis. Her only son was murdered in Strong earlier this year. She also struggled finding ways to cope with the stress.

Now, Davis and Hux are hoping to the event will be what someone needs to continue living.

“There’s no resources here in El Dorado and we have to try to do something So people can know who is where and what,” Hux sai.d