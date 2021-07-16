Memorial ride happening Saturday to raise reward money for information in Banks homicide

BANKS, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) 7/16/21 — One year after a woman was murdered in Banks, a local group is trying to raise awareness and increase the reward leading to her killer’s arrest.

“Crissy didn’t deserve to die the way she died and no one had the right to take her away and that person or persons is still running free,” Mona Gregory, the victim’s mother said.

Crissy Hayes, 44, was found stabbed to death inside a trailer home last year on July 13. There is a $5,000 reward right now but no one has come forward with information into her murder.

On Saturday July, 17, the Wolfpack Riders will host a run to increase the reward. It will start at Ken’s Razorback Shack at 2 p.m. in Bearden and will continue to Camden and then Ogemaw.

The ride will end back in Bearden at the Razorback Shack where there will be a $100 raffle drawing and concert.

“I had to do something. Hopefully we can get the killer,” Judd Mitchell, President of Wolfpack Riders.

Anyone is welcome to join the ride in their motorcycle or vehicle. It costs $20 to participate.

“The higher this reward goes the better possibility we have of getting answers,” Gregory said.

Anyone can donate to the Judd Mitchell/Crissy Hayes account at any Farmers Bank and Trust location.

Arkansas State Police is investigating this case. You can contact them at 501-618-8850. if you have information on this unsolved murder.