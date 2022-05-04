CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 28, 2022, the Ouachita County Memorial Day Parade will take place at 11 AM, starting at the Camden Fairview Intermediate School. The parade preceded past the post office and finished at the courthouse lawn for a ceremony.

Ed Winters, the event organizer, said “It was wonderful to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. I’m just honored to not be part of the parade but to have planned it and have people come out to be here for it. Hopefully this is the first of many parades in Ouachita County and Camden.”