Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas near $6.5M

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – (8/22/19) Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas are fast approaching the $6.5 million mark.

The Department of Finance & Administration released the following totals representing sales through Tuesday at noon:

Total Sales:

Since Doctor’s Orders (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 114.32 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 374.96 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold a total of 69.56 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold a total of 35.85 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold a total of 107.20 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold a total of 59.16 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold a total of 51.59 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold a total of 11.57 pounds of medical marijuana.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.