Medical marijuana dispensary officially open for business in El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Medical marijuana card holders in Union County won’t have far to drive with the opening of a dispensary in El Dorado.

The Zen Leaf medical marijuana dispensary opened for business Thursday morning. At least a dozen patients in Union County lined up in front of the building to get their prescriptions. The business was

“I came through this morning about 9’oclock, Patricia Mathis said.

Mathis like many others say they are especially glad they won’t have to travel far for their medicine.

“I’ve had to travel all the way to Sherwood. Hot Springs, Texarkana, Pine Bluff,” Maurice Whaley.

Each of those locations are more than 80 miles from El Dorado. Mathis says the travel back and forth every couple of weeks is really a hassle for such a simple and legal transaction.



“With my leg and the condition its in I don’t have to do much driving as I’m doing now,” Mathis said.

Whaley says the medical marijuana helps with his sleep, pain and inflammation.

“I’ve had two knee surgeries, two shoulder surgeries, so I have a lot of athritis.”

Those that showed up opening day say they are looking forward to seeing this dispensary in El Dorado everyday.

“It’s a huge plus for El Dorado and what it can do for the community here and get people off the opioids,” Whaley said.

Only medical marijuana ID cardholders are allowed inside.

