Medical Center of South Arkansas named one of the best places to work

EL DORADO, Ark. (7/17/2019) The Medical Center of South Arkansas has been named one of the best places to work.

The recognition comes from Arkansas Business Magazine.

MCSA was one of 45 businesses and one of four hospitals chosen in the state.

Hospital leaders say they’ve intentionally worked to create a positive energy and culture amongst their employees.

“It has made the biggest difference. People are friendlier.” says Lakeitha Davis, Director of Human Resources. ” They speak to you by name. You see them in the cafeteria’s and in the hallways having fun conversations and it makes it a fun place to work.”