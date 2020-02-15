MCSA celebrates healthy living with upcoming Healthy Heart, Health You Luncheon

EL DORADO, Ark (02/14/20) The Medical Center of South Arkansas is hosting a “Healthy Heart Healthy You” luncheon February 20 and they’re adding a new twist to the program.

The luncheon will feature cardiac comedian, Frank King. He is a suicide prevention speaker and trainer who wrote for The Tonight Show for 20 years.

He believes that where there is humor there is hope, where there is laughter there is life, nobody dies laughing. The right person, at the right time, with the right information, can save a life.

Murphy Pitard-Jewelers will do a ring giveaway for an 18 Caret Yellow Gold Designer ring with a vintage diamond halo.

The event’s goal is to raise awareness about heart disease in women. All of the proceeds will benefit the MCSA Auxilary. The auxilary consists of a group of volunteers that host events and raise money to benefit the community. See the flier below for more information about the event.