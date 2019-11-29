Mayor’s Minute with El Dorado’s Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer

EL DORADO, Ark. (11/27/19) — Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer was a guest this month for our Minute with the Mayor segment. Mayor Smith-Creer is approaching her one year mark as leader of the town.

As the year ends, she’s not settling down. She’s planning a 2019 Mayor’s Ball for December 28 at the First Financial Music Hall. Mayor Smith-Creer held her inaugural ball last year when she was elected.

This year, you can expect for it to be the same kind of fun and if you missed it then you can grab your ticket for this year’s fun event.

Last year, all proceeds went to the Sickle Cell Foundation in honor of Mayor Smith-Creer’s sister, which totaled out to be approximately $9,000. This time the proceeds will go to a local organization.

Tickets are available for VIP ($70 + tax) and the ball ticket ($35 + tax) at the MAD Box Office and online.

Table Reservations are $50 with options of Table Capacities of 4, 8 & 10! You can CashApp $VeronicaCreer with your requested capacity.

For more information contact Terry Davis @ 404-542-1565. To purchase a ticket visit https://www.eldomad.com/event/mayorsball?fbclid=IwAR3Cj2S6Yu7Q-fL80vxqF3Ue0vPImpKfHrSXpE_gCHoJWFZHy4Veh8GN8x4