Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer talks about upcoming events happening around El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer details events that are happening around El Dorado and important dates to look out for.

— The deadline has now ended to fill out the census survery.

— 40 Days of Prayer: Thursday, October 1

The kickoff will be at the Murphy Arts District Amphitheater at noon. Each prayer has already been written by community leaders and clergy. You can find each daily prayer featured in the El Dorado News-Times.

— Voter registration deadline: Monday, October 5

You can fill out the application at your county courthouse.

–El Dorado food festival: September through the end of October

During September and October, the El Dorado Insider is hosting a food festival to promote local dining in our great city. To participate, all you have to do is dine out at any of El Dorado’s dining establishments.

During the 9 week festival, you will have a chance to win either a $500 cash prize or a $50 Murphy USA Gas Card. To learn more about the giveaways, see the rules posted below.You can find more information here.