Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer presents proceeds from Mayor’s ball to two organizations

El DORADO, Ark. (01/29/20) — Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer presented two $1,000 checks to El Dorado organizations today.

The money comes from funds raised during her 2019 Mayor’s Ball. She presented one check to The Call of Union County. The organization trains and supports foster and adoptive families within the Christian community.

Karen Hicks received the check on behalf of the organization and said this will be a great benefit during the year.

“This money will open a new foster home for 2020,” Hicks said.

Mayor Smith-Creer also presented a check to the L.C. and Hazel Ross Scholarship Foundation. They give out scholarships to deserving high school seniors in El Dorado.

Mr. and Mrs. Ross were educators in the district for several years. Faye James accepted the check on behalf of the foundation.

“This will help award two scholarship for this year,” James said.

The mayor said she compiled a list of local organizations, put them in a pile and had her husband choose two.

“The fact that those two were picked. I’m glad,”she said. “I’m grateful to be able to help $1,000 isn’t a lot but it’s a lot.”

Mayor Smith-Creer said the event raised a little over $2,000 but the rest of the funds will go towards hosting special events for children in El Dorado.

The date for this year’s Mayor’s Ball is already set. It will be on December 26th. Information for that is being planned.