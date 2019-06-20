Mayor tables talk about lift of city's Pit bull ban, sparks big conversation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KARK) - (6/20/19) The topic, which took place last week, has mixed opinions.

"I don't think it should change," says Arthur Blaine, who is against pit bulls in Jacksonville.

Others like Tylandis Dotson believe pit bulls should be allowed in the city.

"People should give them a chance," says Dotson.

Jacksonville Mayor Bob Johnson says the interest has surprised him.

The original proposal would have lifted the decade-old ban, but would have put restrictions in place for owners- like insurance, registration fees, and the pit bull would have to be chipped.

"There was a lot of changes wanted to be made to the ordinance and a lot of input from different people," says Mayor Johnson.

Mayor Johnson decided to table the conversation so he can monitor how other cities transition from the ban.

"I think getting feedback from your citizens is really important, maybe even to the point where we have a Town Hall meeting one day," says Mayor Johnson.

Dotson says pit bulls are like humans.

"They have attitudes, they have feelings, they have all that," says Dotson.

While the debate heats up opinions are mixed. Blaine says he believes the current restriction could go further to ban animals with a history of aggression.

"It doesn't necessarily have to be a pit bull," says Blaine.

There's no word on when Mayor Johnson will bring the conversation back up to the city council.

