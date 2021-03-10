Mayor of El Dorado receives COVID-19 vaccine, MCSA encourages residents to call hotline to get on the list

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor Veronica Smith received the Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Medical Center of South Arkansas Wednesday morning.

“I will say I’m a little squeamish about needles. I didn’t look though it was a little stick. For those that are apprehensive about the pain, it was minimal,” she said.

After her vaccination, she encouraged all residents to do their research on the vaccine and to know what to expect.

There are still many people who have fears about the vaccine but she’s also encouraging everyone to think about other people that you may come in contact with.

“Whatever those apprehensions are, do your research. Make sure you are doing what’s best for you,” she said.

“Let us just make sure that we are not looking back on history instead looking for the future. Let’s make sure we are getting all of the information we need to make an educated decision about the vaccine. We owe it to ourselves to make sure that we are protected.”

The Medical Center of South Arkansas is urging people to call the Covid-19 vaccine hotline to be put on the waiting list even though you may not be eligible right now.

Currently, Governor Hutchinson has allowed the following groups to get vaccinated.

65 years and older

Education

Police, fire and other responders

Corrections

Food, Agriculture and Manufacturing

People with intellectual disabilities

Essential Government

Grocery Store

MCSA staff members have been going to businesses that fall within these groups to set up days the employees would be able to come get the vaccine.

The hospital encourages businesses to educate their employees on the vaccines and also do a survey on how many employees are willing to get the vaccine.

At this time, vaccine recipients can’t choose which vaccine they prefer. A spokesperson says they are administering whatever vaccine they have on hand at the time. Currently, they have a mix of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

MCSA is holding a campaign to try to get as many people vaccinated. After you get your shot, staff members are encouraging you to upload a picture to Facebook with your sleeves up and use the hashtag #MCSASleevesUp for a chance to win an Arctic Zone 3-day ice cooler tote.

The number for the hotline to set an appointment is 870-863-2620.