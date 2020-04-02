Mayor of El Dorado is encouraging residents to practice social distancing, doesn’t plan to issue city-wide ‘stay at home’ order

EL DORADO, Ark. (04/2/20) — Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer is strongly encouraging residents to be cautious and responsible while practicing social distancing.

There are now 10 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Union County. State officials announced Thursday afternoon there are now 643 cases in the state which consists of 20 children, 183 adults 65 years old or older and 440 adults aged 19 to 64.

There are 12 reported deaths. Of that total, eight people have been 65 or older and four were between the ages of 19 to 64 years old.

Governor Asa Hutchinson is sticking to his decision to not issue a ‘stay at home’ or ‘shelter in place’ order. Governor Hutchinson along with Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, agree those orders aren’t necessary and would further stain the economy.

They said their following data that is scientifically based and based upon what Arkansas itself is experiencing with the pandemic.

Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer says the city isn’t planning to enforce any ordinances but is rather following directives from state officials.

She’s pleading with the community to just stay home, practice social distancing and keep the six feet distance. Right now, she says we’re not doing that enough.

“We’ve continued to say if you’re not an essential worker, if you’re not out purchasing necessities, if you’re not out exercising, you should be at home,” she said. “People can have it and not show systems so as much as possible stay at home.”

Mayor Smith-Creer encourages parents to find activities for their kids that still practices the guidelines by the CDC and health department.