Mayhaw Festival scheduled for May 1

SOUTH ARKANSAS- The south Arkansas Historical Preservation Society announced that this year’s date for the Mayhaw Festival will be May 1st from 8 am to 3pm.

For the eighth year in a row, First Financial Bank will be the primary sponsor for the festival.

According to the El Dorado News Times, CEO of First Financial says that he is committed to the things that make South Arkansas a great place to live and raise a family.

The Mayhaw festival is an annual street festival filled mini adventures that includes craft and food vendors a vintage market, antique car show, live music and other activities that cross generational lines.

As usual, the festival will be held on The Newton House Museum grounds.