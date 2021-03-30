Mask mandate lifted in Arkansas, vaccine eligibility expands to anyone 16 years old and above

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor Hutchinson made two big announcements today regarding the mask mandate and vaccine eligibility.

During a press conference, Governor Hutchinson announced lifting the statewide mask mandate that has been in effect since last July.

It required all Arkansans to wear a face covering in all indoor and outdoor areas, now that is no longer a requirement. Although businesses, churches and venues can make their own policies.

“Please be respectful and mindful that although this has been lifted many will still continue to wear it,” Governor Hutchinson said. “Be respectful of that and if you don’t want to comply you have options to go somewhere else.”

Governor Hutchinson stated in weeks leading up to this date that local governments couldn’t adopt ordinances regarding masks but he has since retracted that statement.

“We’ve lifted the statewide mask mandate and we have not restricted any municipality from taking separate actions if they deem that is appropriate,” he said.

Many question why the governor is lifting the mandate. This week President Biden has been urging states to continue the statewide order and the CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Paula Walensky, has been fearful of another surge in cases but Governor Hutchinson says he has made his decision.

“Based on the criteria that we set that this is a goal that we had. We achieved that and so we have stuck with the principle that was outlined and the lifting of the mask mandate,” he said. “Yesterday the legislature continued the emergency. We know it’s serious.”

Although it has been lifted, Governor Hutchinson says it doesn’t mean the use of masks should end. He has been vaccinated but plans on continuing to wear his mask to protect himself and others.

“While the mask mandate has been lifted let’s be careful because the virus is still here,” he said.

State Education Commissioner Johnny Key also spoke today about how lifting the mask mandate will affect schools. Key says each school district must take action either to continue, modify or eliminate mask policies.

The new plans must be modified and publicized by April 15 and there is a requirement that districts must receive public comment which will be used to make modifications during the summer and following school year.

As it relates to identifying quarantine policy, if a school distract decided to keep a mask policy and the infected person and close contact person are wearing masks appropriately, the infected person will only have to quarantine not the c

If one of the individuals weren’t wearing the masks properly, then traditional guidelines again will still apply and both individuals would have to quarantine.

If a district chooses not to have a mask policy, traditional guidelines again will still apply.

El Dorado School District Superintendent immediately responded to the new requirements:

“I can respect and understand that decision for the general public, who can decide where or where not to go. However, in the school setting, it will still be the policy and practice that staff and students in the El Dorado School District will continue wearing masks until the end of the school year. My job as superintendent is to make sure our students and staff are safe. The protocol we have used this school year has made a difference for us. I appreciate our staff and the work they have put in to ensure everyone is as safe as possible. We can do this for two more months and finish the school year safely. Thank you for your cooperation.”

The Crossett and Strong School Districts say their boards will meet next month to determine next steps but until then, their schools will continue to wear the masks.