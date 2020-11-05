Mark your calendars, Christmas events still happening in El Dorado despite the coronavirus pandemic

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Union County residents can start marking their calendars for Christmas events and festivities happening in El Dorado this year.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the downtown Christmas lighting ceremony is still happening, scheduled for November 19. Following that will be the annual Christmas parade on December 3.

“We felt it was very important to have the parade this year since a lot of big events have been canceled,” Jaren Books, Membership and Events Coordinator for the Union County Chamber said. of Commerce said.

“In Little Rock, they canceled their parade and a few other places have canceled theirs and we thought we would bring some cheer.”

This year’s theme is Winter Nights and Holiday Lights. Normally, crowds will pack the streets of Northwest Avenue and that’s one change spectators will have to adjust to next month.

“The biggest thing is we don’t have enough man power to make sure everyone stays social distance,” Book said.

To adhere to state guidelines on COVID-19, the parade will be a drive-thru event with all floats, dancer, bands and other groups stationed along a route through the Union County Fairgrounds.

According to the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce, cars will enter the parade starting from Highway 167 to Champagnolle Road. There will be one-way traffic on 19th Street to help keep down any traffic and make it flow better.

“We’re going to piece it together like a puzzle so everybody can see everybody,” Books said. “We have to keep floats separated from each other.”

The details are still being developed but a lot of planning is being put into making sure this parade is safe and just as memorable.

Annually, it draws thousands from across the region as it is the largest Christmas parade in South Arkansas.

“We’re excited about it and will definitely be able to get it put on,” he said.

Horses will not be making an appearance at this year’s parade. Several non-profits will be at the entrance collecting items for their agencies.

The Chamber is accepting entries for the Christmas Parade to help light up the night in El Dorado. Entry forms can be submitted through November 25.

The forms can be found at the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce or by calling 870-863-6113. You can also email jaren@goeldorado.com.

