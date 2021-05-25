Manpower Staffing Agency works to connect job seekers with employment

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 5/25/21 – We at KTVE and KARD are working with area businesses to find out who is hiring. We spoke with Brandi Camp at Manpower Staffing Agency to discuss employer needs in Union County.

There are several openings at manufacturing facilities, fast food restaurants and there are clerical positions that are available as well.

Contact Manpower at 870-881-8300 to learn about all of the opportunities through their free services for anyone looking for a job.

You can also visit them at their office located at 723 Northwest Avenue.