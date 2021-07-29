Man wanted in officer assault jumps off 40-foot overpass in Memphis during police chase from Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man jumped off an overpass near I-240 and Chelsea Avenue in an attempt to get away from Arkansas police who pursued him into Memphis, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers from Marked Tree, Arkansas, were in pursuit of a man identified as Marlon Ray, who was driving a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado early Thursday morning.

Ray was wanted for an aggravated assault against officers in Marked Tree, the Arkansas officers told Memphis Police.

Police said the suspect started ramming the officers’ vehicles on I-240 near Thomas Street. That blew his tires, causing the vehicle to spin out before coming to a stop at I-240 and Chelsea.

That’s when Ray reportedly bailed out of the vehicle and jumped off the overpass. The 40-foot fall broke his ankle, but Ray still tried to get away, police said. He was taken into custody off Coker Street just after 11:30 Tuesday night.

In addition to the Marked Tree incident, police said Ray has three warrants out of Tennessee for evading arrest in a vehicle.

The officers involved were not hurt.

We went to the south Memphis address listed for Ray to try to talk to someone about him, but no one answered.