Man wanted in 2 Arkansas killings captured in Kansas

Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a man charged with shooting and killing two people in Arkansas was captured in Kansas and sent back to stand trial.

Bryant Lamont Smith was arrested Friday in Parsons, Kansas, in an operation that included officials from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the 33-year-old was taken back to Pine Bluff on Tuesday and was being held in jail without bail in Jefferson County.

Prosecutor Kyle Hunter says Smith was charged Sept. 24 in Jefferson County Circuit Court with two counts of capital murder in the fatal shootings of Kavon Mitchell and Emonya Moten.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories