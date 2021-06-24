Man wanted for wounding Texas officer arrested in Arkansas

BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted for shooting and wounding a North Texas police officer earlier this month has been arrested at an Arkansas motel.

Royce Wood is accused of opening fire June 13 on two police officers from the city of Rhome after they pulled his motorcycle over in nearby New Fairview.

He was suspected in a home invasion that had occurred the day before. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Wood and his girlfriend, Tiffany Caswell, 32, were arrested in Batesville, Arkansas, by local police and U.S. Marshals.

The officer was shot in the leg and has since been released from the hospital.