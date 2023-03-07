JOINER, Ark. (WREG) — A 19-year-old boy has been charged after he fatally shot his father during an argument, according to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.

Joiner, Arkansas has a population of just under 500 people, so when the news came in that a man was shot dead, it left the neighborhood and even the sheriff’s department stunned.

Captain Preston Williams with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department is one of the investigators on the case.

“In a small town like Joiner, you just don’t expect something like that,” he said.

He said it was around 7:30 a.m. Sunday when a woman called to report a domestic disturbance. While they were on the way, the woman called again and said a person had been shot.

“There had been an argument the night before that spilled over into the next morning, that was between the shooter and his mother. The father came over and intervened, there was an argument between them, and the shooter produced a firearm and fired shots at his father,” Williams said.

Jamanique Meade, 19, is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of his father, 38-year-old Adam Meade.

We spoke with Adam’s brother, who describes him as a great man who loved the outdoors and old-fashioned cars. He said he didn’t know much about Adam’s relationship with his son but did tell us Adam had two other sons and two daughters.

“It’s really unusual for a family member to kill another family member, it doesn’t happy a lot. Especially not here in our kind of rural area,” Williams said.

The incident remains under investigation tonight by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department.