Man ID’d as speaker’s office invader appears before judge

This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Arl., Sheriff’s Office shows Arkansas resident Richard Barnett, who was taken into custody Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, and is being held in the county jail after he was charged by federal prosecutors with three counts for storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington. Barnett was in a viral photo where he could be seen inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The man identified as the rioter photographed sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office chair during last week’s Capitol insurrection will remain in custody pending a Friday hearing.

Richard Barnett appeared Tuesday before a federal magistrate judge to hear his charges.

Among them is a charge that he unlawfully entered a restricted area with a lethal weapon — in this case, a stun gun.

The 60-year-old Gravette, Arkansas, man also is charged with disorderly conduct and theft of public property.

Barnett’s attorney said his client conceded the validity of the warrant against him but offered no further comment.