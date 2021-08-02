UPDATE: Man charged with mansalughter in woman’s death approved to enter drug rehab program

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 8/2/21 — A man arrested for his alleged involvement in a woman’s death will be released from custody and transported into a drug rehab program.

According to court documents, Tyler Anglin will be released to the Union Rescue Mission Nehemiah House once a bed becomes available. The program is a non-month inpatient program.

Anglin was charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of tampering with evidence in the death of Brooklin Hinkle.

William James Jr., of the James Law Firm in Little Rock, is the attorney representing Anglin.

James filed a motion on July 27 for the court to modify Anglin’s bond so that he could be released to the rehab program in Little Rock.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash or secured during Anglin’s first court appearance last week.

Special Prosecuting Attorney Jack McQuary, who was assigned to the case because of Anglin’s relation to Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogers, agreed and approved the motion.

The conditions of Anglin’s release include:

Posts bail in the amount of $50,000 cash or surety

Must not be in possession of drugs or alcohol

Must not be in possession of firearms

Remain in weekly contact with Defense counsel

Must be transported to and from the Union Rescue Mission Nehemiah House by a Certified Law Enforcement Agency

The rehab facility must immediately notify the Union County Sheriff’s Office if Anglin leaves the facility for any reason without completing the program. An arrest warrant will be immediately issued.

The rehab facility must provide weekly status reports on the Anglin’s progress to the Court, Defense Counsel and Special Prosecuting Attorney.

According to investigators, Hinkle’s official autopsy hasn’t been released by the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Man facing manslaughter charges after Hampton woman found dead inside her vehicle

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 7/26/21 — An El Dorado man is facing multiple charges in connection to a Hampton woman’s death.

According to the El Dorado Police Department, officers were called to the parking lot at Home Depot on Friday around 11:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found Brooklin Hinkle unresponsive in the passenger seat of her car.

During the investigation, officers were able to quickly connect Tyler Anglin, 33, as a person of interest connected to Hinkle’s death.

According to investigators, Anglin allegedly drove Hinkle to the Home Depot around 11 a.m., dropped her off there and left the scene on foot before calling dispatch a short time after.

There were no signs of visible injuries though Hinkle was possibly under the influence of narcotics, according to investigators. Her body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an official autoposy.

Anglin is facing two counts of manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Police say Anglin didn’t seek out medical attention for Hinkle.

Investigators believe Hinkle, who is five months pregnant, may have have been deceased before she was taken to Home Depot though they are still investigating the exact time of death.

She was expecting to deliver a baby boy in December, according to investigators. Police say Hinkle and Anglin knew each other and had been together the morning that the incident occured.

A special prosecutor and public defender out of Little Rock will handle the case as Anglin is related to Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogers.

Anglin appeared before a judge Monday afternoon for his first appearance court hearing. According to Union County Sheriff’s Office website, bond was set at $50,000.

This is a developing story.