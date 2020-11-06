Man claims local delivery service employee stole a package that never made it to his doorstep, warns others about possible theft

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — An El Dorado man says he was a victim of package theft last month and he believes the culprit might be the very company in charge of delivering packages. Now, he wants to warn others by sharing his story.

Don Curley says he ordered a pair of Jordan sneakers which were expected to be delivered to his home on October 28. He received an update this same day from the company where he purchased the shoes notifying him that his package had made it to an El Dorado delivery facility and was on a vehicle in route to his home.

Almost two hours later, Curley says he received another update. This time, informing him that there was a local weather delay.

The delivery was not attempted and the delivery service didn’t require any further action from Curley. Instead, the message read that delivery would be rescheduled when weather conditions improved.

Curley says he waited a few days before going up to the delivering service’s facility located in El Dorado. Employees attempted to locate the package but it did not show up anywhere.

“I actually went out to the facility to question about the package. Only to find out that the package was never scanned into the facility and it came up missing,” Curley said.

He was told to file a lost claim with the store where he purchased the shoes but Curley says he didn’t understand why his package was missing in the first place.

He believes it was stolen during the delivery or at some point before delivery since the package initially made it to the facility. So, he says he spoke with the manger of the delivery service.

“I spoke with them about the issue to basically get an understanding of how the package could basically be at their facility to now nobody knows where the package is located,” Curley said.

“Upon speaking with them, I felt like it wasn’t a major issue to them that the package was actually missing. So, I asked to speak with someone in their corporate office and they refused to give me corporate office number.”

Curley says not getting the support he thought he was supposed to really upset him. As a man who doesn’t do much online shopping, it has since deterred him from doing it again. He’d now rather shop inside a store.

“It’s very frustrating when you pay your heart earned money for your item and you don’t receive it and then the people that is supposed to deliver your package act is if it doesn’t matter that you don’t receive your package,” he said.

Curley says he’s spoken with several other people who have found themselves in similar situations. According to the El Dorado Police Department, they have investigated delivery service workers accused of stealing packages.

Police say a former FedEx Ground employee at the facility in El Dorado was arrested in March of this year in two separate incidents.

Last December, police say they were called to a woman’s home in El Dorado of a theft report. According to the police records, the woman stated she purchased two iPhone 6 Plus phones from Wal Mart online.

When she opened the package, she discovered the boxes for the phones had been opened with everything still inside except the phones.

She advised the box appeared sealed upon delivery but believed to have been opened and resealed at some point during delivery due to the tape around the package.

In January, a similar incident occurred with another online shopper from El Dorado. She also purchased an iPhone from Wal Mart online. When her package arrived to her home, she opened the box supposedly containing her Apple device and it was missing.

She contacted Wal Mart and they instructed her to contact police who later arrested a 19-year-old for the crime.

Although the previously states situations are different than Curley’s, he says the same message applies.

He is now warning you at home to be on the lookout for mischief especially during this holiday season and there’s also something neighbors can look for as many are spending more time at home during this pandemic.

“Pay close attention to your items as you order it. Your tracking number. and just make sure you stay up on it,” he said. “If you see a delivery truck pull up just make sure they are actually dropping off a package at someone’s house and they’re not actually going through people’s merchandise or items.”

We are still following this story. If a similar situation has happened to you please email us at KARDNews@nexstar.tv or gphifer@nbc10news.net.

