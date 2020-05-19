Mainline Health Systems, Inc. offering free Covid-19 testing for the uninsured and those not experiencing symptoms

MONTICELLO, Ark. 05/19/20 — Testing has been hard to come by in Arkansas but now the state has expanded its capacity, including a state-wide non-profit organization.

In an effort to reach Governor Asa Hutchinson’s goal of performing 60,000 covid-19 tests in the state, Community Health Centers of Arkansas, Inc. is pledging 2,000 tests a week in needed areas.

CHCA along with Mainline Health Systems, Inc. is helping with the efforts for those living in southeast Arkansas. Mainline has 18 clinics in areas including Dermott, Eudora, Hamburg, Lake Village, Monticello, Portland, Rison, Star City, Warren and Wilmot.

So far, they have done testing in Lake Village and Monticello. They’re offering free testing to anyone with or without symptoms and particularly for those for aren’t uninsured.

“We’re going to Eudora. Portland and Wilmot,” Brittany Sears said. “We have plans to go to Crossett. We have plans to go to McGehee.”

Mainline will be at the follow locations this month:

May 15 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Outreach Community Center in Lake Village

May 19 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Pauline Baptist Church in Monticello

May 20 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Rison

May 21 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Mainline’s Star City School Clinic in Star City

May 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunflower Grocery Store parking lot at Eudora, 340 South Main

May 27 from 10 a.m. until noon Mainline Clinic at Portland, 223 North Main (outdoors)

May 27 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Mainline Clinic at Wilmot, 203 McCombs (outdoors)

A physician referral is not necessary. Mainline has also expressed an interest in testing and Crossett and El Dorado but haven’t set those dates just yet.

Results take between 2-5 days to be returned to the patient.