EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On Saturday, Main Street is hosting their annual St. Patrick’s Day Event at the square in downtown.

Shamrockin’ in the Square is from 11A.M. to 4 P.M. on March 12th.

Community members are reminded to dress warm and keep in mind to wear your best green attire in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Residents can warm up with chili at the cookoff competition or enjoy a few pounds of spicy crawfish.

New events are added to the event lineup are sure to ensure a day full of family fun.

List of activities: