Main Street El Dorado supports local restaurants and front line workers to keep morale up during the pandemic

EL DORADO, Ark. (04/21/20) — Main Street El Dorado is supporting first responders and downtown restaurants to keep the morale up during the pandemic.

The non-profit bought pizza and cookies from Main Street Pizza to be delivered to the local fire and police departments.

“For community organizations to remember us during this time is encouraging,” El Dorado Fire Chief Chad Mosby said.

Executive Director of Main Street El Dorado, Beth Brumley and representatives from Main Street Pizza dropped off the food to the fire department Tuesday afternoon. They will serve those men and women who work different shifts on Wednesday and Friday.

They delivered pizza to the police department on Thursday.

“We just want to reach out to some of those first responders that support us in the community throughout the year and just thank them for what they’re doing right now during the pandemic,” Brumley said.

Main Street El Dorado will also be purchasing gift cards from PJ’s Coffee to give to employees at the Medical Center of South Arkansas.

Brumley understands that many businesses and restaurants have been hit hard during this pandemic.

“We’re trying to support them and make purchases that can help them right now so gift cards and sales,” Brumely said.

Main Street El Dorado purchased several gift cards from downtown restaurants like FayRays, Black Cat, Olde Towne Store, Johnny B’s and Labella’s.

Stay tuned on Main Street El Dorado’s Facebook page for chances to win some of those gift cards.