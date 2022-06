EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — It was an exciting evening for the city of El Dorado as community members gathered at the square for the big reveal of the official 2022 MusicFest lineup on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

MusicFest is coming back to the streets of El Dorado and this year there will be a vintage theme.

For more information about the 34th Annual MusicFest, click here.