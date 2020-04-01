Main Street El Dorado offers assistance to Union County employees and downtown businesses

EL DORADO, Ark. (04/01/20) The Coronavirus pandemic has shuttered businesses across the nation. Main Street El Dorado says they want to to do their part to make sure those in the Union County receive some kind of help.

A virtual tip jar option is available for the community to tip their favorite industry workers. It consists of a spreadsheet and is focused on helping those who have helped us.

“It just makes it easier for people to get that information and try to tip someone that’s important to you that you’ve always had that relationship with,” Executive Director of Main Street El Dorado, Beth Brumley said.

Many small businesses have been ordered to close or scale down their in-store services which has directly affected our friends and neighbors.

“I’ve had a lot for Laredo Grill or Hous of Wylie or Applebees. I’ve had some salons, Beauticians, pet groomers,” she said.

Brumley says this is something anyone that works in Union County who normally receives tips can participate in. This method of helping workers and artists is going to take a community effort.

“They rely heavily on the community for their livelihood. Some of them may be married and have another income. Some of them are single parents and that’s all they have,” she said.

If you would like to help your favorite worker or if you would to be included on the list of service providers, you can fill out the forms here.

Main Street El Dorado is partnering with Downtown Business Association of El Dorado and Murphy USA to help businesses downtown.

You can a buy a gift card from your favorite downtown business or buy one from www.mainstreeteldorado.org to use at participating stores Downtown and you could win 1 of 5- $200 Gift Cards we are giving away for Downtown.