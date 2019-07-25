Magnolia shooting range is looking at reopening

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – (7/25/19) The city of Magnolia is looking to reopen the shooting range at its present site.

It’s been temporarily closed since the end of January.

Safety concerns brought to the city council from a nearby property owner prompted the closure.

Environmental and community issues kept the range from being relocated.

Mayor Vann Parnell says the council will come up with solutions to make the range safer at its present site.

There is no date set yet of when the range is set to reopen.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.