Magnolia Police investigating after four people shot at large party

UPDATE MAGNOLIA, Ark. (07/27/20) — Residents recalled a frightening moment in time Sunday morning after gunshots erupted on West Monroe Street, injuring four people and damaging nearby properties.

“I wasn’t even trying to stop to see who got shot whose car got shot none of that I just came straight to the house and told my girl,” Kenneth Alexander said. “I’m still scared. I’m Still Scared.”

Those who live on the street say there were about 300 people that gathered to celebrate a birthday party for a woman turning 21. The party started around 11 pm and guests joined from within the city and from El Dorado and Texarkana.

Witnesses described the street being blocked from the stop sign on South Height Street all the way to Boundary Street. One person said a fight occurred in the middle of the street and that’s when the gunfire erupted.

Residents said they heard approximately 20-30 gunshots. Some of the bullets hit people’s vehicles and at least one person’s home.

Alexander said he wasn’t at the party. He was just trying to make a run to the store when he found himself dodging bullets. He lives a few blocks away from where the shooting and party occurred.

Police Chief Todd Dew three of the victims are suffering from non fatal injuries. The fourth victim is facing serious injuries. Shell casings suggested semi-auto handguns were used.

Chief Dew didn’t have any other information about the shooting. No suspects are in custody. If anyone has information about the shooting, contact 870-234-2323.

