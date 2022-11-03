MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Ablemarle Foundation, created in 2007 by Ablemarle with a mission to make a positive, sustainable difference in the communities where they live and operate, has donated $3500 to the Magnolia Housing Authority. In 2021, the foundation donated over $5 million in community grants, focusing efforts on education, health and social services, and cultural initiatives and their employee matching gift and volunteer grant programs allowed another $900,000 to be distributed.

Ablemarle Foundation says, “The Albemarle Foundation seeks to create sustainable solutions for our communities by controlling where our donations are directed, leveraging our donations to ensure maximum community benefit, and providing strong platforms for active volunteerism. In October of each year, Magnolia site holds our Campaign celebrations. Employees are invited to hear information about our sites non-profit partners and enter their pledges for the new year.”

“For 2022, employees pledged $107,000 which was distributed to twenty-seven of our “Community Partners”; Hospitality House with the Magnolia Housing Authority was the recipient of $3500 of that employee funding. In addition to employee giving, Albemarle Foundation matches employee donations 100% through grants approved by the local Albemarle Foundation-Magnolia Council.”