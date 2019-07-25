Magnolia City Council to vote on lawn ordinances

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – (7/25/19) The Magnolia City Council has proposed guidelines for property owners who can’t keep their yards tidy and clean.

The Mayor said he wanted strong penalties for overgrown and unsightly yards.

Grass higher than 8 inches could be considered as a violation in addition any other condition that is considered a nuisance.

A first-time offender would be fined $125 dollars and $250 dollars for each violation after that.

The Council will vote on the measure at next month’s City Council Meeting.

If approved, the ordinance will take effect January 1st of next year.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.