Magnolia Animal Shelter in dire need of food for animals

MAGNOLIA, Arkansas (07/10/19) — The Columbia County Animal Protection Services is asking for the public’s help in supplying pet food for their animals.

CCAPS posted an urgent message on their Facebook page saying they are expecting to be completely out of food this week.

The shelter is home to nearly 200 abandoned cats and dogs. A ton of dog and cat food barely lasts them two weeks.

“We try to save these animals lives,” Larry Price said. “It’s just a very expensive job to keep these animals fed and cared for. It takes a lot of people and a lot of time and a lot of money.”

If you would like to donate, there are multiple ways you can help: