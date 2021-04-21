Magnolia Advanced Placement students receive awards

Magnolia High students who passed Advanced Placements exams last May were awarded $100 for each test passed and a yard sign at the AP Reception April 16. On the front row are Rachel Ward, Jadelyn Snider, Maggie Cassidy, Heather Millican, Megan Reyome, Emmi Miller, Hallie May, Troi Kacsir, Lindsey Cornwell, Sierra Putney, and Tristan Malone. On the back are Seth McKamie, Kade Kuykendall, Clara Souter, Leila Dadgar, Emily Kelley, George Wilson, Eli Barnett, Thomas McWilliams, Chris Dai, Cage Arnold, Samuel Trout, and Ethan Franks. Not pictured are Peyton Creech, Olivia Ferguson, Cade Key, Reagan Sweeney, Zaria Whitaker and Elizabeth Wilson. (Courtesy: Magnolia Reporter)

Special awards were presented to Magnolia High students who have passed multiple AP exams. From left, Sierra Putney was presented a medal to wear at graduation for passing at least four exams. Leila Dadgar and Emmi Miller were presented honor cords for passing at least three exams.

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (Magnolia Reporter) — Several Magnolia High School students have been honored for their academic achievements recently.

According to the Magnolia Reporter, Magnolia High School held an Advanced Placement (AP) Reception on April 16, 2021, in the Magnolia High Cafeteria to honor the students who were enrolled in AP courses and passed an AP exam in May 2020.

The Magnolia Reporter reports that in May of 2020, 151 students that were enrolled in AP course took 227 AP exams. From that testing, 49 students passed 64 tests. Some of those 49 students graduated that same year.

At the banquet held on April 16, students who passed the exam were awarded $100 cash for each passing score and a yard sign that reads, “An MHS AP Scholar Lives Here.”

The checks and signs went to Cage Arnold, Eli Barnett, Maggie Cassidy, Lindsey Cornwell, Peyton Creech, Leila Dadgar, Chris Dai, Olivia Ferguson, Ethan Franks, Troi Kacsir, Emily Kelley, Cade Key, Kade Kuykendall, Tristan Malone, Hallie May, Seth McKamie, Thomas McWilliams, Emmi Miller, Heather Millican, Sierra Putney, Megan Reyome, Jadelyn Snider, Clara Souter, Reagan Sweeney, Samuel Trout, Rachel Ward, Zaria Whitaker, Elizabeth Wilson and George Wilson.

Students who passed AP tests but graduated in May are also getting the cash incentives. They are Azaria Broomfield, Gabrielle Bulliard, Elizabeth Burgess, Lauren Chambliss, Joseph Goza, Megan Green, Haley Huffman, Haley Johnson, Hunter McLaughlin, Bethany Morgan, Raegan Nix, Adam Pieratt, Terrianna Robinson, Jordan Sigala, Victoria West, Parker Williams, Amy Wooldridge, Abigail Young, Kateijah Young, and Kevin Zhao.

Students who have passed multiple tests are designated for higher honors by College Board, the governing organization for Advanced Placement nationwide.

AP Scholar status is granted by College Board to students who pass three or more AP exams. These students were presented black and silver cords to wear at graduation: Leila Dadgar and Emmi Miller.

Others named AP Scholars were members of the Class of 2020: Elizabeth Burgess, Megan Green, Haley Johnson, Jordan Sigala, Amy Woolridge, and Abigail Young.

AP Scholar with Honor status is granted to students who pass four or more AP exams with an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken. The student who achieved this status — Sierra Putney — was presented with an engraved medal to wear at graduation.

AP Scholar with Distinction status is granted by College Board to students who pass at least five AP exams and earn an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams.

The 2020 graduates who earned this status are Gabrielle Bulliard, Adam Pieratt, Parker Williams and Kevin Zhao.

Also recognized at the event were the AP and Pre-AP teachers: Amanda McMahan, Katherine Long, Melanie Ladner, Laurie Hicks, Hunter Fowler, Melissa Chandler, Shauna Jackson, Kaci Myers, Julie Carter, Katie Herren, Connie Hinton, and Morgan Smith.