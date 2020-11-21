MAD on Ice in El Dorado now open to the public with guidelines

El DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — MAD on ice is officially opened Friday afternoon and a crowd of people joined in on the first day of fun.

This is the second year the Murphy Arts District has been able to bring this ice skating rink to El Dorado and everyone including employees are thrilled for its return during this holiday season.

“We definitely pulled through to make it as good or better as last year and we’re excited to have pulled this off one more time,” MAD engineer, Benji Brown said.

There are some changes to expect in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone will be required to wear a mask and there will only be 46 people allowed on the ice. Last, year the maximum occupancy was 90 people.

“46 on the ice lets everyone be nice and spread out. It’s going to be a much better experience. They’ll have more room to skate, more room to breath,” he said.

There are a specific group of staff who are on the ice monitoring all of the skaters. There is also a group designated to making sure that everything is sanitized. MAD wants to make this a fun and safe experience as possible.

For more information about MAD ICE visit their website.