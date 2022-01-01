LRPD: Chief Keith Humphrey on administrative leave after discharging gun in New Year’s Eve shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department confirmed Saturday that the officer involved in the New Year’s Eve shooting was Police Chief Keith Humphrey, who has been placed on administrative leave.

Officers said Chief Humphrey encountered an armed disturbance in front of a Superstop in the 5100 block of Asher Avenue.

Police said the armed suspect opened fire on a victim as Chief Humphrey exited his vehicle, critically injuring the victim.

After the suspect fired the weapon, authorities said Chief Humphrey then engaged the suspect and discharged his department-issued service weapon.

According to a release from the LRPD, Humphrey was working a New Year’s Eve detail along with other members of the Command Staff to assist patrol.

Officers said the shooter fled the scene but was later taken into custody.

Police said The Arkansas State Police will be conducting an independent criminal investigation into the first-degree battery and the officer-involved shooting.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. released a statement saying:

“On New Year’s Eve, Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey initiated an all-hands-on-deck approach to patrol, just as he’s done in the past, and required command staff to patrol the city. While patrolling, Chief Humphrey saw a disturbance that, unfortunately, led to a shooting. Chief Humphrey also fired his weapon at the suspected shooter, and as is customary practice in an officer-involved shooting, he has been placed on administrative leave. Assistant Chief Crystal Haskins is now acting Chief of Police. “This is an unprecedented situation because it involves our chief of police. In our ongoing efforts to remain accountable, clear, and transparent, we have asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate both incidents, and they have agreed. We are thankful for their cooperation. “There will be no further comments while Arkansas State Police conducts its investigation.”

The Little Rock Police Department said they will also conduct a separate, internal administrative investigation.