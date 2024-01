CROSSETT, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — Starting Monday, Jan 8, 2024, the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation will host its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Each Monday, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., individuals needed assistance can go to any location for services during working hours.

The documents needed for assistance are listed below:

Social Security Card

Photo ID

Proof of Income

A copy of the most recent electric and gas bill

For more information, call (800) 679-4900