Louisiana teen facing multiple charges after allegedly raping an Ashley County woman

NORTH CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — An Ashley County woman is recovering after being sexually assaulted and beaten in her home over the weekend.

According to investigators with the sheriff’s office, the 17-year-old juvenile from Louisiana is facing rape, residential burglary and first degree battery charges for the alleged attack.

She told investigators she was home alone when the incident happened Saturday evening. The teen allegedly knocked on her door and pushed her inside her home. He then allegedly cut her throat, stabbed her in the chest and raped her before leaving.

According to investigators, she was able to walk down the street after the assault to have someone call for help. She was then taken to the Ashley County Medical Center for treatment.

The teen suspect was later arrested in Crossett on Sunday.

Investigators interviewed the victim after the attack and again on Monday afternoon. She says she didn’t know the suspect.

They have not interviewed the suspect yet to determine why he was in Ashley County and to learn a motive for the assault.

Investigators say they couldn’t interview him over the weekend because of his age and due to a parent not being present.

The teen had his first appearance hearing Monday morning in Arkansas City and is charged as an adult. His bond was set at $200,000.

The prosecuting attorney’s office has not released the suspect’s name. According to Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Frank Spain, the paperwork to certify him as an adult had not been filed.