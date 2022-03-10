CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On Thursday, Crawfish Haven Express opens for residents in Ouachita County.

The food truck offers a variety of boiled seafood to the community.

Local resident Charlotte Young said, “The community is so excited. We have had residents say that they would like a different variety of food options here. We have some of the best restaurants around, but everyone once in awhile you want to eat something different. We do have a lot of people in Camden who and Ouachita county that love crawfish.”

Crawfish Haven first opened in Magnolia becoming the first extension of their family business.

After having success in Magnolia, the owners recognized a large group of customers were traveling to the restaurant from Camden. Later, sparking the idea to extend their seafood business to Camden.