CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business.

According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, and fielded system that has exceeded all performance requirements. Lockheed Martin’s facility in Camden, Ark., is an award-winning facility and contributes to several of the company’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense and Precision Fires products.