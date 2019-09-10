Lockheed Martin breaks ground on new production facility

CAMDEN, Arkansas (09/10/19) — Lockheed Martin is making expansions to its Camden site, which will impact our nation’s military and South Arkansas.

“We are so excited for this great opportunity,” Vice President Precision Fires and Combat Maneuver Systems, Gaylia Campbell said. “Our products have just seen increased demand after increased demand over the last couple of years due to the great performance of our systems and the reliability of our systems.”

The new site will be the hub for long range fires production, including precision-strike rockets and ATACMS, a long-range guided missile.

“This new building represents Lockheed Martin’s long-standing commitment to meeting our customers’ current and future needs, as well as bringing more high-paying jobs to the Camden area,” Justin Routon said.

Rouston is the site director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control’s facility in Camden. He says the the facility will also create about 326 jobs by 2024.

The company will l be looking for high-tech manufacturing positions, engineering positions, supervisory roles and some finance and business type positions.

“These are advanced manufacturing jobs and engineering jobs that will really increase the skill of our workforce in this community and also give back to the community,” Campbell said.

The facility is set to be completed by the first quarter of 2021.