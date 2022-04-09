EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– The South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society and Fight Forward Arkansas are hosting a community forum on April 11 and April 12 from 6 PM to 8 PM.

Community members are encouraged to attend the forum and hear from the candidates representing your party in the upcoming primary election.

The audience can submit questions prior to the event’s opening statements.

Each candidate will have a two minute introduction and a two minute closing statement. Each race will be asked four questions and have a one minute response.

Below is a list of candidates who are invited to the forum along with their party :

State Senate – Matt Stone (R), James MacManus (R), Beth Calloway (R)

Treasurer – Jody Cunningham (R), Lexie Kelley (R)

Ward 1 Position 2 – Frank Hash (R), Ave Vartenian (R)

Ward 3 Position 2 – George Callaway (D), Andre Rucks (D)

Ward 4 Position 1 – Buddy McAdams (R), Janelle Williams (R)

Justice of the Peace District 4 – Gary New (R), Steve Ward (R)

Justice of the Peace District 9 – Patrick Harrel (R), Benny Vestal (R)

Justice of the Peace District 11 – Bobby Bryan (R), Phillip Hamacker (R)

Candidates are reminded to arrive by 5:30 PM.

The 2022 primary election is set for May 24 and the primary runoff will be held June 21.